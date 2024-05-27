Chargers News: Justin Herbert Lands In Favorable Spot Within QB Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season ready to shock the rest of the league. After a poor 2023 season, Los Angeles completely changed the structure of the organization.
However, one constant remained at the center of everything they do. That is star quarterback Justin Herbert, who is looking to have another strong season following an injury-riddled one.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked all the starting quarterbacks in the NFL and had Herbert come in at a favorable spot. He was ranked No. 5 overall, a place he has been placed over the last few years.
"2023 wasn’t Herbert’s best season from an efficiency standpoint — plus he missed the final four games due to injury — but he did what many of us have been asking for the last few years: push the ball more. He posted a 5.0% big-time throw rate, his highest since his rookie year, and recorded an average target depth of more than 8.0 yards downfield for the first time in his career."
Herbert should be better in 2024 under the tutelage of new head coach Jim Harbaugh. He will help Herbert be put into places for success and allow his skill set to take over from there.
"Despite some criticisms that he can’t singlehandedly will his team to postseason success (which is silly), Herbert remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. His 68.9 passing grade under pressure last season ranked third, behind Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson."
If Herbert can be the player that many expect him to be then the Chargers could be a surprise playoff team. He is the engine for this team and however he goes, so do the Bolts.
More Chargers: Chargers Playoff Hopes Fall On Success Of Specific Offensive Group