Chargers News: Latest Update on Justin Herbert's Injured Index Finger
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is looking like his usual self again. After season-ending finger surgery, Herbert says it is behind him and looks forward to dominating the upcoming season alongside his new head coach.
Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register shared the news in his latest column.
"Herbert said his surgically repaired right index finger was back to normal in late February or early March and had zero impact on his throwing during organized team activities and minicamp through April, May and June," Teaford wrote. "He certainly showed no signs of the injury, which happened Dec. 10 against the Denver Broncos."
As Herbert steps into his fifth season in the league, the team is filled with anticipation. With Jim Harbaugh as his third head coach, the hope is that this will be his last. There's no denying his talent on the gridiron; the question is, can he lead the team to new heights while maintaining the impressive numbers we've come to expect?
That will be the real challenge for the 26-year-old and the Bolts. In Week 14 of last season against the Denver Broncos, Herbert suffered a broken index finger on his throwing hand in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and the rest of the season, missing the final four games.
Herbert has the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the franchise's history; however, he needs to add more wins to his resume to reach that level.
