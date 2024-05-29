Chargers News: Los Angeles Signs Former Raiders First-Round Pick
The Los Angeles Chargers are adding depth to their offensive line. L.A. has signed offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, the team announced on Wednesday.
Leatherwood was the former first-round pick by division rival Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two-time CFP National Champion had an outstanding college career at Alabama as a two-time Unanimous All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior offensive lineman in college football.
However, he has struggled to adapt to the NFL after he was drafted 17th overall. In his rookie season, Leatherwood was moved to offensive guard from tackle after he struggled with the tackle position. He was then waived after just one season with the team, prior to the start of the 2022 season. This is incredibly rare, as first-round picks usually get multiple opportunities and seasons to improve.
Leatherwood then spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears, before he was waived prior to the start of the 2023 season. He then played for the Cleveland Browns' practice squad in 2023. Now, he joins a Chargers team that is stacked on their offensive line. The Chargers drafted former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt fifth overall and signed center Bradley Bozeman in free agency. These two will add to a line that already features Zion Johnson and Rashawn Slater, which is expected to be one of the best lines in the league.
It's unclear if the Chargers believe Leatherwood can take on a second-string or depth role, but he will certainly be surrounded by some of the best linemen in the game.
