Chargers News: Open House Dates Announced for The Bolt
The Los Angeles Chargers are ushering in the new era of the team with a brand-new practice facility in El Segundo, California, which is aptly named, The Bolt. This new state-of-the-art facility will be the home to the team, after they spent the past few seasons at the Hoag Performance Center in Irvine, California.
The Bolt is set to welcome fans during the multiple open practices that will be available during training camp, but that's not all. The team also announced that open house dates will also happen.
For those Chargers fans who want to take a tour of the new practice facility, the team has announced that July 13 and 14 will be the dates that fans can come take a look around. Tickets are limited but can be found at the team's website, here.
The excitement around the Chargers in 2024 has been high, especially after the team hired new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh returns to the NFL after a nine-year hiatus, which led to his coaching the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.
Harbaugh is set to instill the same type of winning culture he did with the Wolverines, along with the same attitude he did when he was last in the NFL coaching the San Francisco 49ers.
With a new head coach, culture change, and a brand-new facility — the Chargers might be one of the most exciting teams to watch heading into the 2024 season.