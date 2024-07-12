Chargers News: PFWA All-Rookie Teamer Reflects on First Full Offseason as Pro
Second-year Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu enjoyed quite the 2023 season after being drafted with the No. 54 pick out of USC. The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Hawthorne native, a two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 honoree and the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year in college, saw his skillset translate nicely at the next level. He recorded 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection for Los Angeles.
During an interview with Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Tuipulotu reflected on his first full offseason as a pro player this past spring and ongoing summer.
"It was good," Tuipulotu remarked. "Long, very long. Like in my head, I didn't think I had that much time, but I really did have that much time. I don't know, I was all over the place this off season, figuring out how hard to go and when to go hard in workouts. Yeah, it's interesting. I was basically kind of experimenting because that was my first offseason. A real offseason, too, because in college you don't have an offseason."
New Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, both new arrivals from the Michigan Wolverines, are hoping to see further growth from the 21-year-old in Year 2 of his run.
