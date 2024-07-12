Chargers News: Streamlined Defense Could Work Wonders for Regressing Safety
Three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. saw his production stall out during the tenure of now-ex-L.A. head coach Brandon Staley. That said, Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire is optimistic that the 6-foot-2, 215-pound former Florida State University Seminole could be due for a comeback under the more streamlined defense of new Bolts defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who arrives fresh to the program from now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's CFP national champion Michigan Wolverines.
"James took a step back the past three seasons playing in Brandon Staley’s defense," Borquez posits. "He was asked to do too many tasks on a snap-to-snap basis, which likely led to his regression in play. Now, in Minter’s defense, they are going to simplify things for James. Rather than a play-to-play basis, James will have a set role each game and will stick with it. I am intrigued to see how they deploy him throughout camp."
With training camp now imminent for the Bolts, James will have an opportunity to strut his stuff for his new coaches as the club figures out how best to employ him during in its refreshed defensive approach. Last year, he notched 125 total tackles (86 solo, 39 assisted), two sacks, two forced receptions, one interceptions, seven pass deflections and four stuffs.
