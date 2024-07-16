Chargers News: UDFA WR Possible Name to Watch in Camp This Year
The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver room may not have the star power it once did, but it could be just the right one to fit Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's physical offense. Each Charger receiver will play a prominent role, but as we sit a week away from training camp, it's unclear how that room will look.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, five players are almost guaranteed to make the team: Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, D.J. Chark, Quentin Johnston, and Derius Davis. However, the Chargers may make room for a sixth wide receiver. While that spot may go to either Brenden Rice or Cornelius Johnson, Popper believes undrafted rookie Jaelen Gill could be a name to watch for the next few weeks.
"I will set the over/under at 5.5. I am leaning toward five at the moment: Palmer, McConkey, Chark, Johnston and Derius Davis," said Popper. The two rookie draft picks, Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson, did not show me much during the spring. They will both likely be fighting for roster spots. One other player to keep an eye on is undrafted rookie Jaelen Gill, who I thought had a fine spring."
Gill was a standout receiver in his time at Fresno State. In 2023, Gill appeared in all 13 games and recorded 48 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, which was tied for a team-high.
Gill may not be an imposing force, standing at 6 feet, weighing 185 pounds, and being an older rookie at 24 years old; however, he impressed in the spring and could do the same in the summer. The Ohio native and his agent, Rob Brown, wanted to find the best possible destination for him and found it with the Chargers. The Bolts took a chance on him, and now he'll look to shock people and make the team.
