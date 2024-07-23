Chargers News: Where Justin Herbert Slots in for 2024 NFL Top 100
Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert will enter his fifth season in the NFL. Although he has all the money in the world now, Herbert has yet to consistently win and win at the highest level.
The upcoming 2024 season will pose a significant challenge for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Before we delve into that, the NFL has just released its annual NFL Top 100 list, where Herbert's ranking has seen a significant drop from his 2023 position.
According to NFL players, Herbert is No. 75 in the Top 100 list.
Last season, Herbert was ranked No. 32, the highest slot of his career so far. Hebert has now appeared on the list in each of his four seasons following his rookie season.
Herbert has improved his game each season, although his 2023 season didn't go as planned, as it ended with a season-ending index finger injury and a 5-12 record. Nonetheless, the young star quarterback and his team will look to prove they are one of the top teams in the AFC with their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
A sense of hope and optimism now surrounds the Chargers as they appear to have all the tools to be one of the top teams as quickly as this season. Health will play a huge factor, as it will with all NFL teams. If that's the case, the Bolts could go from worst to first if all breaks their way.
