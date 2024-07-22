Chargers News: Who Will Start for LA's Defense?
The Los Angeles Chargers are determined to show that their disappointing 2023 season was an anomaly. With a renewed focus on defense, the Chargers are ready to come out swinging under the guidance of their new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter. While Minter will set the game plan, it will be up to the players to execute it on the field. So, who will be the starting 11?
According to Alex Katson of Chargers Wire, the projected starting defense for the season opener will feature Morgan Fox, Poona Ford, and Otito Ogbonnia on the defensive line. The edge rushers will be the formidable duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The linebacker corps will include Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson. The secondary will be anchored by cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton, with safeties Derwin James and Alohi Gilman providing support over the top.
Each of these players has something to prove, particularly those coming off injuries or down years, such as Bosa. The key for Bosa will be to stay healthy, as he has played only 14 games over the past two seasons. Regardless of who starts, maintaining health will be crucial for the Chargers to elevate their defense and possibly become one of the league's best units.
The Chargers are eager to turn things around and silence the doubters. They aim to make a statement this season with a revamped defense and a chip on their shoulder. This group's success will hinge on its ability to stay healthy and execute Minter's game plan effectively, setting the stage for what could be a remarkable comeback year for the Bolts.
