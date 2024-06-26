Chargers News: Why Fantasy Football Owners Should Take a Flier on Returning WR
Following a disappointing 2023 rookie season, former Los Angeles Chargers first round draft pick Quentin Johnston could see a major rebound this year, writes Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
"If you want a late-round receiver with some upside and minimal downside, consider Johnston," Howard suggests. "The second-year wideout struggled to make plays as a rookie in Los Angeles' offense, even after a prime opportunity to step up came early in the season. Expecting a bounce-back campaign is made even tougher by the Chargers' anticipated run-heavy approach on offense. Fantasy managers could draft Johnston in the Round 11-plus range and could move on from him pretty quickly if he doesn't produce in the early portion of the season."
Former L.A. general manager Tom Telesco selected Johnston with the No. 21 pick out of TCU. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout caught 38 receptions for a disappointing 431 total yards and a pair of touchdowns across 17 contests.
Now, 2024 No. 34 pick Ladd McConkey looks poised to pick up a lot of the pass catching slack, as does veteran receiver Joshua Palmer, the most prolific player at the position still rostered from last year. Johnston is a bit of a risky pick, but it's fascinating that Howard is so bullish on his chances to shine during his sophomore run, especially in new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman's smashmouth offense, anticipated to featuring running backs more prominently.
