Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert Goes Country, A Free Agent Audition, CB Room

The latest and greatest news and notes out of Hoag Performance Center.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 29, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Shane Day and quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10), Casey Bauman (16) and Max Duggan (8) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Even though the Los Angeles Chargers' draft is over and the team has added a variety of intriguing free agents under new general manager Joe Hortiz and new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team is still auditioning an intriguing new vet and working through rotational decisions.

Here's a fresh batch of news and notes out of Hoag Performance Center, as OTAs continue.

Chargers News: Underappreciated Vet Wideout Needs to Leed Young Receiver Room

A veteran pass catcher is now the most seasoned player at his position, following a pair of critical Bolts trades earlier this offseason.

Chargers News: Justin Herbert Brought On Stage for Zach Bryan Concert with Rams Rivals

Pro Bowl Los Angeles signal caller Justin Herbert blew off steam in style this week.

Chargers News: Former Ravens Mainstay Could Join Old Boss Joe Hortiz on The Bolts

L.A. GM Joe Hortiz could bring a familiar face into his Chargers operation.

Chargers News: L.A. Tight End Could Be on Shaky Ground Prior to 2024 Season

Not every Bolts tight end is going to survive the club's roster cuts.

Chargers News: Bolts May Not Hold Onto Wideout All Year

A Los Angeles pass catcher is already skating on thin ice this summer. The club has the rare (but desirable) problem of hosting an abundance of talent that 53 roster spots can't quite contain.

Chargers News: Competitive Cornerback Room May Leave UDFA on Outside Looking In

A talented Chargers rookie could be on the chopping block before he gets to even show his stuff this season.

