Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh, Receivers Past and Present
The Los Angeles Chargers are now just over a week away from the start of their team training camp, at new practice facility The Bolt. The fun kicks off next Wednesday, July 24, and runs through August 8.
Until then, preseason pundits are assessing just how good new head coach Jim Harbaugh and Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert can be, as well as the fantasy upside of an intriguing rookie, and more.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Ranked as Top 10 Head Coach Before Even Coaching His First Preseason Down for Los Angeles
Jim Harbaugh just can't stop winning. The one-time Pro Bowl quarterback assumed his first head coaching gig at the NCAA level in Southern California, leading the San Diego Toreros to an overall 29-6 record and a Gridiron Classic game win from 2004-06. Then, he hopped over to the Stanford Cardinal, whom he guided to a 29-21 overall record from 2007-10, culminating in a 12-1 finish and an Orange Bowl appearance. He took the NFL leap with the San Francisco 49ers, leading the club to NFC Championship Game berths in each of his first three seasons with the club, including one Super Bowl run. Harbaugh boasts a 44-19 overall regular season record and 5-3 overall playoff record, all with the Niners.
Most recently, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to bowl games in eight of his nine years (the 2020 season was abbreviated due to COVID-19, and Michigan went just 2-4), including an undefeated run to a CFP national championship this past season.
So maybe he deserves to be so thoroughly recognized.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Numbers Among Game's Elite Signal Callers
One-time Pro Bowl Los Angles quarterback Justin Herbert is considered to be one of the best players at the most important position in the NFL. Can Jim Harbaugh unlock him this year?
Chargers News: 2023 Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Teamer Gets Real About Jim Harbaugh Hire
This standout 2023 rookie, who's already cycled through two head coaches (if you count interim head coach Giff Smith), got candid about Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers News: Ladd McConkey's Fantasy Stock May Take A Hit — Before He Plays A Single Game
L.A. needs a lot of wideout help this season. It would behoove former two-time CFP champ Ladd McConkey of the Georgia Bulldogs to hit the ground running, but there are some skeptics.
Chargers News: Statistics Show How Dominant Keenan Allen Was for Los Angeles in 2023
Six-time ex-Chargers Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, now with the Chicago Bears after a trade, had a big year in 2023. Will he be missed in 2024?