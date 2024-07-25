Chargers Notes: Justin Herbert, Offensive Questions, Defensive Starters
The Los Angeles Chargers began their inaugural training camp in their fancy new digs, the Bolt, on Wednesday. As the club's offseason finally kicks into high gear, there's plenty of buzz surrounding what should be a fascinating first season under Jim Harbaugh.
Here are our latest notes.
Chargers News: 2023 PWFA All-Rookie Embracing New 'Vibe' of Training Camp
One of L.A.'s standout rookies in a generally non-standout 5-12 season circa 2023 is all-in on the fresh energy swirling around the Bolts' training camp.
Chargers News: Where Justin Herbert Slots Into 2024 NFL Top 100
L.A.'s Pro Bowl quarterback slid precipitously in the latest NFL.com player power rankings.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Offense Raises Major Questions Ahead of Training Camp
L.A. will need to find new ways to score, with its best 2023 running back, Austin Ekeler, and its best 2023 wide receivers, Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, all playing for other teams this summer.
Chargers News: Former NFL Coach of the Year Reveals He Was Almost Hired By Los Angeles Before Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh wasn't the only name being pondered to replace Brandon Staley this summer.
Chargers News: Who Will Start For L.A.'s Defense?
The Chargers face a litany of questions on both sides of the pigskin this season.
Chargers News: L.A.'s Super Bowl Chances Prior to Start of Training Camp
Can Los Angeles shock the world this season?
Chargers News: L.A.'s Late-Round Rookie May Become Key Contributor This Season
A relatively-unheralded 2024 NFL Draft pick could vastly outperform his pre-pro standing.