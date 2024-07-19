Charger Report

Chargers Notes: LA Fantasy Football Sleepers, Justin Herbert, Rookies

News and notes out of Los Angeles.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Brent Laing (65), offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) and offensive tackle Foster Sarell (73) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Brent Laing (65), offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) and offensive tackle Foster Sarell (73) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are now just six days away from the start of their first-ever training camp to be staged in their fresh El Segundo practice facility The Bolt.

But that has hardly prevented the news world from swirling around the team. Here are the latest notes from the Bolts, as their offseason continues.

Chargers News: Los Angeles Rookie Placed on Non-Football Illness List

Unfortunately, it appears that not all of new general manager Joe Hortiz's fresh roster additions will be ready to go next week, as one of the club's rookies has been put on the team's non-football illness list ahead of next week.

Chargers News: Bolts Completely Missing From Recent Position Player Rankings

Although Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is seen as one of the elite signal callers in the NFL, not every position on the Chargers is seen as being quite as high-level league-wide.

Chargers News: Offensive Player Emerges As Possible Fantasy Football Sleeper

Not all fantasy football prospects are considered equal. But one on L.A.'s depth chart may help prospective owners.

Chargers News: Assessment of Justin Herbert's Fantasy Consideration This Year

Speaking of Justin Herbert, how is he slated to fare in fantasy football in 2024, with his wideout options now considerably downgraded?

Chargers News: All 31 L.A. Rookies Attending Team Training Camp Next Week

Unpacking each and every first-year Charger hoping to make the final 53.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum is a maniacal sports fiend who derives his only pleasure in life from watching adults play children's games.

Home/Home