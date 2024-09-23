Chargers Signing Former Eagles, First-Round Wide Receiver: Report
The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly signing wide receiver Jalen Reagor to their practice squad, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Reagor signs with the Chargers after the New England Patriots released him from their practice squad earlier this month. Reagor played for the Patriots during the 2023 season, appearing in 11 games for the team. He finished the 2023 campaign with just seven receptions for 138 yards. Reagor re-signed with the Patriots in March, but was released from the team and then their practice squad.
Reagor originally was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, who infamously took him one pick before the Minnesota Vikings drafted wide receiver Justin Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in the league. Reagor is now joining his fourth team and has a total of 937 career receiving yards, while Jefferson has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons and has already won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.
Reagor would spend just two seasons with the Eagles, finishing with 64 receptions for 695 yards and three receiving touchdowns over the two seasons.
The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings before the 2022 season, but he only finished with eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown during his lone season with Minnesota. He then signed with New England for one season.
The reported signing of Reagor will add another player to the Chargers' receiving room, assuming Reagor gets promoted to the active roster. The Chargers have an overall inexperienced and limited receiving core, especially with wide receiver D.J. Chark on injured reserve and Joshua Palmer working through an injury.
So far, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston have led the team in receiving. Johnston has 10 receptions for 133 yards and three touchdowns through three games, while McConkey has 10 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown. Both McConkey and Johnston are inexperienced, with McConkey a rookie and Johnston in his second season.
The Chargers have primarily relied on their rushing attack through their first three weeks of the season, which carried them to a 2-0 start as J.K. Dobbins ran for over 100 yards in each of those two games. Their run offense was not the same against a stingy Steelers run defense, and the Chargers will likely need a better passing attack going forward.
