Chargers News: Critical Rookie Positional Shift Worth Watching As Minicamp Begins
Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, selected out of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 5 pick out of Notre Dame in April, is kicking off his pro career with a steep task: a positional shift.
Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the former Fighting Irish left tackle has been shifted to the starting right tackle gig with the Bolts. Patra, at least, is pretty confident Alt will be able to handle the transition.
"Alt started 33 games at Notre Dame, all at left tackle," Patra writes. "Since the Chargers announced Alt as the No. 5 overall pick, it's been assumed he'd simply walk into the right tackle job with no problem. As Josh Sitton once said, switching from one said to the other is like 'wiping your (butt) with the other hand.' We don't think Alt will suffer in the switch, but it's worth keeping an eye on the progress."
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, the two-time All-American, still just 21, is going to be a key piece of a reconfigured offensive line designed to insulate Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert from opposing defenders.
New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh recently revealed his starting offensive line heading into the 2024 season. Alongside Alt, his first five will be rounded out by left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Bradley Bozeman and right guard Trey Pipkins. That's a formidable group. Will it be enough to give Herbert plenty of time to operate in the pocket? Time will tell.
