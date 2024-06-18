Chargers News: Debut Date for the Bolt Announced
The Los Angeles Chargers will open their 2024 training camp at The Bolt, their new practice facility in El Segundo, California. After years of being at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, the Chargers finally have a practice facility to call home.
The Bolts will commence training camp on July 16, at least for the rookies, while the veteran will report a week later on July 23. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared each team's training camp report dates and locations via Twitter/X.
The Bolt is a new state-of-the-art practice facility that will finally be showcased to the players and fans this summer.
The Chargers are coming off OTAs and minicamp. The NFL world had its first glimpse of what this Los Angeles team can become under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts are healthy at the moment and hope to continue on that course as the 2024 NFL season slowly approaches.
Harbaugh was brought into Los Angeles to turn his struggling franchise around. Although the odds of that happening right away are dim, he's done it before, and we'll see if he can do it again.
Training camp is a little over a month away, so players will have time to relax, get their feet under them, and prepare for hard-nosed, tough practices under Harbaugh and the new staff.
