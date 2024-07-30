Chargers News: Defense Looking Strong at Critical Position Early
If there's one defensive position the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to count on this season, it's the edge rushing group. The group is of course led by Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, two former top-five overall picks. Mack and Bosa are two of the best pass rushers in the NFL when healthy, and look to benefit from defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's scheme.
Along with Mack and Bosa, the Chargers feel optimistic about this position group because of their depth, which includes free agent addition Bud Dupree and second-year player Tuli Tuipulotu.
"I think we have a stacked room and we all complement each other well," Bosa told reporters at training camp. "I think Bud is a very different rusher than I am, I'm a different rusher than Khalil is, so we can all pick each others brains and learn things from each other."
"Really happy to add Bud and also have a couple ascending young players like Tuli," Minter added. "I'm really, really excited about that room and in particular, those guys kind of leading from the front."
Dupree comes to the Chargers after recording 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles with the Atlanta Falcons a season ago. He joins Tuipulotu, who put up 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie.
They will help veterans Bosa and Mack. Mack, the former Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off the one of the best seasons of his career after recording a career-high 17.0 sacks along with 21 tackles for loss. Bosa is coming off of two injury-plagued seasons, but is capable of double-digit sacks when healthy.
