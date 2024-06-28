Chargers Defense Might Rely on Success of Specific Group This Season
Following a miserable showing under now-former defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for a major rebound with former Michigan Wolverines coordinator Jesse Minter.
Mike Clay of ESPN opines that the Bolts' defense may specifically rely on the club's Pro Bowl edge rushers, Joey Bosa and an aging Khalil Mack, to truly achieve success in 2024.
"Joey Bosa should be the headliner here, but injuries have been an issue, as he's been limited to 14 games over the past two seasons," Clay cautions. "Of course, he was a superstar during his first six seasons (58 sacks) and was effective in nine games in 2023 (6.5 sacks). Opposite Bosa is Khalil Mack, who is now 33 years old but still playing elite ball, having recorded 17.0 sacks last season (fourth-most in the league). Second-year man Tuli Tuipulotu and veteran newcomer Bud Dupree add solid depth."
Mack, an eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, remains an incredibly potent contributor even in his dotage. That 17-sack tally represents a career high.
Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler out of Ohio State, hasn't made a Pro Bowl team for two years, thanks to the aforementioned health issues.
