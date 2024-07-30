Chargers News: Did Jim Harbaugh Just Reveal Strategy for Talking Player Injuries?
The Los Angeles Chargers are off and running in training camp, and head coach Jim Harbaugh has already made his presence felt. Harbaugh is implementing his style of play on his new team, and it will be a tough and physical brand that will become part of their identity.
However, with that type of play, some injuries will come. Injuries in professional sports are inevitable; you just hope they don't affect your star players and that they aren't out for a long amount of time.
Injuries are a big part of the game, and Harbaugh will have to announce one or a few this season. However, when that time comes, Harbaugh said he would be as discreet and vague as possible.
ESPN's Kris Rhim shared that Harbaugh will be vague and not give too much information about his players' injuries.
"While Harbaugh looks to keep his players healthy and in the "glide," he won't give much of any information about injuries that happen," said Rhim. "That's been evident throughout the offseason, but especially after this first week."
"When a reporter asked about Slater's injury Saturday, Harbaugh grouped him with the starters who will have rest at practice throughout the offseason, before eventually saying that Slater "felt something" and that he is being held out with an "abundance of caution."
The Chargers were no strangers to the injured reserve last season. Many of the Bolts' top players missed extensive time, and the coaching staff would be transparent with the media.
There's no right or wrong way to approach this, but Harbaugh is choosing to keep things close to the vest.
