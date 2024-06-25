Chargers News: Easton Stick Unpacks Toughness of Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are poised to make a mark in the 2024 season, and they'll do so with the dynamic duo of quarterback Justin Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Their combined skills and leadership are set to propel the team to new heights, promising an exhilarating season for the fans.
The 2023 season was far from ideal for the Chargers and Herbert. It ended abruptly for Herbert after suffering a season-ending right-finger index injury that forced him to miss the season's last four games. It was the unofficial end to the season for the Bolts, and while it wasn't a pretty sight for Bolts fans, players got to see the toughness of Herbert once again, including Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick.
Herbert is one tough guy, and Stick would be the first to attest to that. In a recent appearance on Hot Mic with Dom Izzo, Stick unpacked the toughness of the Pro Bowl quarterback.
"He [Herbert] had battled stuff the last couple of years," said Stick. "There were some points where we were like, 'shoot, here we go again.' He's so dang tough. We were playing Baltimore, Sunday Night. The lights are off; it's TV timeout all that stuff, he's in the tent, I'm warming up, running out onto the field, and he runs out of that tent like he's dang Superman, and he's running out there like 'I'm good, I'm good.' He's unbelievable, an incredible athlete and a warrior. It's been neat to see his evolution and growth, his growth, especially as a leader and as a teammate."
Herbert is a big guy who stands at 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds. He has enough mass on him to take any blow on the football field. There aren't many things that could keep Herbert out, and unfortunately, the index finger was the case last season. Still, he is as durable and rugged as they come, as he's played in 62 of a possible 67 games in his career.
Herbert will look to play another entire season, which he hopes will be a promising one.
More Chargers: Justin Herbert's Unfavorable Comps to Standout Rookie Befuddle Experts