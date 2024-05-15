Charger Report

Chargers News: Ex-Bolts Defender Starts His Own Sports Streamer

A former San Diego-era Pro Bowler is making a big move.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of the end zone with the Los Angeles Chargers' logo.
Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of the end zone with the Los Angeles Chargers' logo. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Former three-time San Diego Chargers Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman is creating a free sports streaming service, Lights Out Sports, that will broadcast a variety of competitions, including Merriman's MMA collective Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, he informed Ryan Gaydo of Fox News.

"I’ve had this idea for so long to create a locker room in one place and we got it," Merriman explained. "It’s completely free, 100% free. It’ll be on every major TV platform. And soon, you’ll be able to get it all over the world and that was my main thing."

“I look back on it now and I had a different level of curiosity,” Merriman continued. “I remember going to Sunday night games and seeing the cameras and the lights and all the people working back there and I just remember asking questions all the time. That’s what led to me understanding and loving the production side of things, which is why I got into the production side with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. We have all in-house production and I was always curious about it.”

"I have this feeling that I’m supposed to do it," Merriman said of his interest in this latest venture. "Certain things, I don’t really celebrate a whole lot. But when I saw it on every major TV platform, I was like, man this is it."

