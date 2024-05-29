Chargers News: Ex-Michigan Rookie Reacts to Reunion with Former Wolverines Staffers
New Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson represents a familiar face for a lot of L.A.'s new coaching staff, as he is one of just two ex-Michigan Wolverines former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh selected in last April's 2024 NFL Draft. Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz selected the two-time All-Big Ten Second Teamer with the No. 69 pick in the third round.
In a fresh conversation with Hayley Ellwood on the Chargers' YouTube channel, Colson reflected on his opportunity to reunite with Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, another Michigan transplant.
"I had a great support system to help me get here, it's never a one-man team," Colson said. "I had Coach Harbaugh, I had those guys. I was very fortunate to have them in college, to where we were... able to build that bond, built that relationship at a high-enough level to where I was able to come here now."
When asked about his reunion with Jim Harbaugh, Colson was effusive in his praise, noting that they quickly fell into their old happy habits.
"It's been awesome. We joke a lot," Colson said of Harbaugh. "He just loves coaching football."
Talk soon turned to Minter.
"A lot of times when he's teaching something, he always comes back to me," Colson noted of Minter's coaching methodology. "It's awesome having him be my coach, be my guy there, because he's helped me tremendously... I feel like we can build something great."
