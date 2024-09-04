Former Chargers Draft Pick, Pro Bowl QB Dies at 85
Charley Johnson, a quarterback known for his time with the New Mexico State Aggies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Denver Broncos, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the age of 85.
The news was first announced by New Mexico State. The Broncos and several other outlets and accounts followed soon afterward.
"We're saddened to learn of the passing of Broncos (Ring of Fame) QB Charley Johnson, who led the franchise to its first winning season in 1973," the Broncos said on X.
Johnson began his football career with New Mexico State after his first school, the Schreiner Institute, dropped its football program. He transferred to New Mexico State on a basketball scholarship and joined the football team as a walk-on.
Johnson played two seasons at New Mexico State, leading the Aggies to two Sun Bowl victories in 1959 and 1960. Both years, he was named Sun Bowl MVP. He was the only player in history to accomplish this feat.
Across his college career, Johnson threw for 2,960 yards and 31 touchdowns in 20 games. He also rushed for 309 yards.
In honor of his time as an Aggie, Johnson is a member of the NMSU Sports Hall of Fame and was the first player in the school's history to have their jersey number retired.
Johnson was later drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals of the NFL and by the San Diego Chargers of the AFL, opting to join the Cardinals. He became the Cardinals' starting quarterback during his second season.
In his third season, Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 3,280 yards and 28 touchdowns.
The next season, Johnson led the league in completions (223), attempts (420), passing yards (3,045), interceptions (24), and yards per game (217.5).
After nine years with the Cardinals, Johnson was traded to the Houston Oilers, where he played for two years. He then went to finish his career with the Broncos.
Johnson became a hero in Denver after leading the team to its first winning season in franchise history, 7-5-2 in 1973. He also threw the only 90-plus yard pass of the decade for the Broncos.
Johnson finished his NFL career with a 59-57-8 record as a starter having thrown for 24,410 yards and 170 touchdowns. He was named to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986 and is also part of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and new Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.
More Chargers: Former San Diego Offensive Lineman Dies at 56