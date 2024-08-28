Former Chargers Wide Receiver Released By Division Rival
As the 2024 NFL season inches closer, a former Los Angeles Chargers veteran has officially been released by an AFC West rival.
The Las Vegas Raiders have released wide receiver Jalen Guyton after signing him on May 6, 2024.
Guyton began his football career at Notre Dame before being suspended for disciplinary reasons. He then transferred to Trinity Valley Community College.
In his single season at Trinity Valley, Guyton recorded 45 receptions for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns. He received offers from Marshall, Bowling Green, and West Virginia before transferring to the University of North Texas.
In his first season with the Mean Green, Guyton made 49 catches for 775 yards and nine touchdowns, the most on the team. He was named Conference USA co-Newcomer of the Year and second-team All-C-USA for 2017.
For his junior year, Guyton caught 54 passes for 805 yards and six touchdowns. He then declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
After going undrafted, Guyton was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. After being waived by America's Team on Aug. 30, 2019, Guyton was signed to the Chargers' practice squad on Oct. 23, 2019. A little over a month later, he was promoted to the active roster.
In his first season with the Chargers, Guyton played in all 16 games of the season and recorded 28 receptions for 511 yards and three touchdowns. The next year, Guyton caught 31 passes for three touchdowns and 448 yards, the third-most on the team.
Unfortunately, Guyton's 2022 season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He re-signed with the Chargers for 2023 and was placed on the reserve/PUP list on Aug. 29, 2023. He was activated on Nov. 5 and played eight games, recording 89 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.
In total, Guyton has recorded 71 receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns across his five-season career with the Chargers. He also rushed for a total of 34 yards.
Guyton wasn't the only NFL veteran released by the Raiders. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he will be joined by corner back Cornell Armstrong, wide receiver Alex Bachman, tight end Zach Gentry, quarterback Nathan Peterman, and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.
