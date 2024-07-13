Chargers News: Free Agent Signing 'Front Runner' to Start at Outside Corner?
Newly-signed Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton appears to have the inside line on nabbing a starting outside cornerback gig this fall with the club, writes Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire.
"The Chargers signed Fulton to a prove-it deal after he battled injuries during his four-year tenure with the Titans," Borquez writes. "He has showcased the coverage skills to stick with starting wide receivers, but due to the injuries, the sample size isn’t large. He is the front runner to start at outside corner opposite Asante Samuel Jr, but Fulton must stay on the field."
Last year with Tennessee, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound LSU product appeared in just 11 games. He notched impressive stats when he was on the floor, however, notching 46 total tackles (37 solo, nine assisted), five pass deflections and 1.5 stuffs for seven total yards.
Fulton has missed an average of 6.8 games across his four pro seasons thus far. Health is clearly the biggest X-factor for him this summer, as he looks to make a big impact on the gridiron for newly-hired defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. A former CFP national champion and All-SEC Second-Teamer while with the Tigers, Fulton has struggled to carve out a consistent presence on the field as a pro.
That's probably why the Bolts were able to add him on such a reasonable deal — a fresh one-year, $3.125 million contract.
