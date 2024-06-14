Chargers News: Free Agent Wide Receiver Signs with Los Angeles
Free agent sprinter-turned-wide receiver Praise Olatoke has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team reported in an official press release.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout got his start as a track and field star at Ohio State University. He was an All-Big Ten First Teamer with OSU in 2022. He ran the 100-meter dash in just 10.27 seconds during the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. He played club football (his first organized football experience) with the Buckeyes' club football team. The presser notes that Olatoke, who grew up in Scotland but was born in Nigeria, has been given a chance at cracking an NFL roster via the league's International Pathway Program.
Because he's an International Pathway Program addition, Olatoke will not be tallied among Los Angeles' 90-player training camp roster. Similarly, should he qualify for L.A.'s practice squad, he won't be counted among the team's player cap there, either.
Clearly, Bolts general manager Joe Hortiz must value the upside of this speed demon talent, though because he's so raw it's hard to see him making an impact this season at least.
Olatoke isn't the only free agent addition joining the Bolts' training camp roster on Friday. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, one year removed from retirement. also signed on with the Chargers Friday morning. It's tactical of the club to leave no stone unturned in its relentless search for talent along the fringes of its roster.
