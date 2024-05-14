Chargers News: Fresh CB Already Earning Rave Reviews from LA Coaches
Newly-signed Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton is already impressing new L.A. defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, reports Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"I'll be honest with you, he's got kind of the rookie mentality, 'Coach, teach me. Whatever it is, I want to learn, I want to get better at this,'" Clinkscale said. "This is a new lease on life for him and you see it out there.
"He moves really fluid, you could tell he's experienced, he's able to adjust, he's able to put it in our language fast and he's a pro," Clinkscale noted.
Fulton, for his part, approves of Clinkscale and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's program.
"I like how they break down the details and how they want everyone to learn everything as far as the defense," Fulton said. "I feel like that's getting everybody comfortable with their role and really just being comfortable with what the guy next to you is doing.
"I feel like that's a great way to go about it because if you're comfortable with the guy and he's comfortable with what he's doing, you're going to be comfortable and knowing what you doing, how to use your help, just small things like that," Fulton continued. "I feel like that's really big."
"I got something to prove every year," Fulton said of his own internal motivation. "In my opinion, it wasn't my best year last year on the field... Like I said, every time I step on the field that's got to be my mindset, to prove a point and that's what I'm here to do."
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound LSU product appeared in 11 games with the Tennessee Chargers, notching 46 total tackles (37 solo), five pass deflections and 1.5 stuffs.
