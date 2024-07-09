Chargers News: Fresh LA Facility Boasts Cool Tribute to Bolts' Past
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to start training camp soon, meaning their new practice facility will be open very soon. 'The Bolt' is set to be the Chargers' new home, and the public will get their first look at it very soon. While the practice facility is as good as a set, the Bolts decided to add one nice and cool touch to it.
The Chargers went all Hollywood and decided to install a 'Chagrers Walk of Fame,' honoring the very best ever to be a part of the 65-year history of Chargers football.
The Walk of Fame is intended to be the very first thing you see when walking into the facility, and the very best who have ever donned the powder blue are represented.
The greats like LaDainian Tomlinson, Junior Seau, Kellen Winslow, Charlie Joiner, Dan Fouts, Keith Lincoln, and even head coaches like Don Coryell and Sid Gillman are represented in the Chargers new practice facility. There are many Charger greats on that Walk of Fame. Anyone who was anybody for the Chargers is on that walk.
Although the Bolts are still searching for that elusive Super Bowl title, they hold a long history with many great players, coaches, and personnel that have come their way. A new era is underway for the Bolts, and this one should be one to remember forever.
