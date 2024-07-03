Chargers News: Greg Roman Offers Early Review of Joe Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with a ton of new pieces, especially on the offensive end. The Bolts have made significant changes to their offensive lineup, revamping that side of the ball to fit Jim Harbaugh's style better. One of the key new players that fits Harbaugh's brand of football is first-round rookie Joe Alt, who is expected to make a significant impact.
The Chargers selected Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt is set to be a game-changer for the team and could eventually be a generational player. According to members of the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Alt is already making his presence felt. That will only increase in the coming months, with training camp and preseason almost underway.
Roman spoke to Kris Rhim of ESPN and unpacked he's loved what he's seen thus far from the 21-year-old.
"He's got all the right stuff," Roman said. "He respects the veterans, guys that have done it before him; He's got a great demeanor about him, great work ethic, and he's the kind of guy you want in the foxhole with you."
It's no surprise Alt is already making this much of an impact on his new team, considering what he's accomplished. The Chargers selected Alt not only because he best fits the system but also because of his high character and the potential leadership he could bring to the Bolts.
The Minnesota native will look to set the NFL world on fire and prove he was every bit worth that No. 5 pick and then some.
