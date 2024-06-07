Chargers News: Hall of Fame Bolts QB Gets Honest About Justin Herbert's Upside
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert is earning plenty of plaudits from one of the great players in the history of the franchise, writes Eric Smith of Chargers.com.
Former Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro during his storied 15-season run with the then-San Diego Chargers from 1973-87, likes what he's seen from his fellow Oregon Duck-turned-Charger, Herbert.
During an appearance at the club's fifth annual Chargers Invitational golf tournament, Fouts recently revealed he has high expectations for the club's 2024 run under newly-minted head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"I'm very excited about this year," Fouts said. "I think [Chargers Head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has got the team already headed in the right direction.
"I appreciate his passion and his experience and the fact he was a Charger quarterback, it all fits just perfectly," Fouts noted.
"I'm a huge fan. This is my team … and it's good to be able to follow a team that's on the rise," Fouts noted. "And I kind of like that quarterback too, you know. I've been following him for a long time."
Fouts is a longtime Herbert appreciator, given their mutual trajectories from college through to the pros. Last year, Herbert threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns (against seven interceptions) in just 13 healthy games, while posting a 64.1 quarterback rating.
"He's so good. And he's such a good kid," Fouts said. "I've known his family for a long time, very good friends with his grandpa... And you talk about a bond, well, birds of a feather flock together, you know? We were all Ducks at one point."
