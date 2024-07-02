Chargers News: Has Justin Herbert Revealed His WR1 Target for 2024?
Former two-time College Football Playoff national champion Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey was so tantalizing to the Los Angeles Chargers that the team traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to ensure it secured his services with the No. 34 pick in the second round.
According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, McConkey's speed and accuracy during route runs has made him possibly the top target for Justin Herbert during the offseason thus far. The duo have worked on developing chemistry away from the gridiron as well, when they attended a Zach Bryan concert in town recently.
Now that Los Angeles has lost top running back Austin Ekeler and top wide receivers Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, and Mike Williams, plus main tight end Gerald Everett, there are plenty of opportunities for new additions and incumbent vets to assume some of those touches as Herbert targets.
For his part, the 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck loves what he's seen from McConkey and his learning curve.
“He's just picked up the offense so easily,” Herbert said. “It's like he's been a four, or five year vet. He understands the game.”
During his final collegiate season in Georgia, the 6-foot, 186-pound Second-Team All-SEC honoree caught 30 receptions for 478 total yards (averaging 15.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He'll be competing with veterans DJ Chark (a free agent signing) and Joshua Palmer to become Herbert's primary target this fall.
