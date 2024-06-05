Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down LA's 'Incredible Edge' for 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers are out for blood this upcoming season, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is preparing them to do just that. The Chargers have been seeking a breath of fresh air from the head coaching position, and it appears Harbaugh is giving him just that. Not only is that what he's providing, but he has also brought a sense of toughness and intensity that they were lacking with the previous coaching staff.
Harbaugh has this team ready, so much so that he believes nobody is out working his team as we approach the end of OTAs. Harbaugh said in an interview with KCAL News' Chris Hayre that his team has an "incredible edge" on other NFL teams thus far.
"So far it's just been great with the team. We've been working, chipping away, really every day about nine straight weeks with the fellas, practically perfect attendance. I think that's an incredible edge that we have, the way our guys are working in the offseason, and if we keep that going that edge is going to continue to grow," Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh is known for pushing his players to the brink, and the work to become contenders starts now. Although Harbaugh's work is intense, he wants to make sure his players are having fun at the same time.
"We want to work hard and have fun doing it. Competitors are welcome in that equation," Harbaugh said.
The Chargers' odds of competing at a high level seem dim, but with Harbaugh's track record of turning franchises and programs around in the blink of an eye, you cannot rule out the 60-year-old head coach.
