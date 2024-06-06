Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Has Unique End-of-Practice Ritual
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is putting his stamp on the team as the offseason continues. Since getting hired back in January, Harbaugh has been turning the Chargers in to a "Harbaugh" style team, giving the Bolts an identity for the new era under his coaching.
This style has been evident in the Chargers' offseason additions like rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, and tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. With these players, the Chargers have shown they are going to be prioritizing the run game as well as playing tough, physical football.
Another way Harbaugh has set his mark on the Chargers is a new end of practice ritual called "wise words." After OTAs on Tuesday, Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer shared that Joey Bosa gave a speech at the end of practice and that Harbaugh picks a player at the end of each practice to speak to the team.
While a small addition to the end of practice, this is another example of the way in which Harbaugh is running his team. Of course, all of these new traditions and methods will primarily matter if it helps the team bond and produce on the field by the time the regular season rolls around. Harbaugh's track record indicates that there is a good chance they will work for the team, but the results won't officially come until the fall.
