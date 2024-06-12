Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reveals Starting O-Line
With the Los Angeles Chargers mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday, the Bolts have determined their starting five offensive line group. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Tuesday that the starting five includes Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Joe Alt, and Trey Pipkins. There is still potential for this offensive line group to change before the preseason or regular season begins, but as of now, these five have solidified their starting role.
Harbaugh has great faith in this offensive line's potential for the 2024 season, telling reporters on Tuesday, "It's on track to be a top tier offensive line in the NFL."
The biggest surprise of the group is perhaps Pipkins, who has won the role during OTAs after moving to right guard. "He's an outstanding guard. The idea is moving to our best five at all times...You need five really good ones, the five best you have," Harbaugh told reporters.
The offensive line also includes to new players in Bozeman and Alt. Bozeman will take on the center spot after signing with the Chargers in free agency. He previously played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, playing under Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and offensive coordinator Greg Roman with the Ravens.
Alt of course joined the Chargers after the team drafted him No. 5 overall in this year's draft. The Notre Dame product is a former unanimous All-American.
