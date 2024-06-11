Chargers News: Joe Alt Makes Former All-Pro Bolt Look Tiny
The Los Angeles cahrgers are egarignup for a extiimign 2024 season. There is much to look forward to, especially the emergence and debut of their No. 5 overall pick and offensive tackle, Joe Alt.
Alt has the perfect frame and size to be an All-Pro and all-time great. That's a lot to put on a rookie, but the Chargers think highly of him, and he has all the tools to be great.
Alt has all the potential to succeed and the potential even to make other big guys look tiny. In a recent picture shared by Chargers Pro Bowler and All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman, you can see the stark differences between the two.
Alt is a mountain of a man, and that's even more evident standing next to the 6-foot-4, 264-pound man that is Merriman. Alt is on another level, though, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 322 pounds. He's coming into this Chargers team as one of the more accomplished college prospects, being named a two-time First-team Associated Press All-American, a finalist for the Outland Trophy (nation's top interior offensive/defensive lineman), and Lombardi Award (nation's top college OL/DL) and earned an overall grade of 90.7 according to PFF.
Alt will bring a new dimension to the team, blocking for Justin Herbert and the backfield and bringing a winning mentality and physical brand of football that coach Jim Harbaugh is in the process of implementing.
