Chargers News: Justin Herbert Brought On Stage for Zach Bryan Concert with Rams Rivals
As we approach the final week of OTAs, the Los Angeles Chargers will look to close the week strong and go into the summer feeling good about themselves.
This season is a turning point for the Chargers, with the arrival of their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and the leadership of Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. The team's performance will be under intense scrutiny.
Herbert is primed for a big season under his new regime. However, in the meantime, he will enjoy his summer. The 25-year-old was seen at the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, singing along in his show's finale with other celebrities like Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Herbert appears to have some pipes; maybe Bryan should've let Herbert finish the song on his own.
In all seriousness, L.A. is a land of stars, and Herbert is one of the biggest.
The Chargers will hold their final OTA sessions this week before the mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 11 to 13, kicks off. Herbert and the Chargers will look to close out minicamp on a solid note. In the meantime, Herbert will enjoy himself, which he certainly did at the concert.
