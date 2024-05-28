Chargers News: Justin Herbert Poised for Leap to Top 5 QB Status This Year?
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, whose talent has never been in question, has yet to really see his greatness translate to wins on the field — aside from the Bolts' one run to the playoffs during his time under center, in 2022.
Appearing on SportsCenter over the weekend, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posited that he thinks Herbert's new head coach, ex-Michigan Wolverines leader Jim Harbaugh, will be able to help take the one-time Pro Bowler to the next level in the 2024 season, as transcribed by Matt Connolly of On3.
“Justin Herbert, so taking the page here from the 2020 draft class … a situation where he hasn’t gotten it done in big games, hasn’t broken through in the playoffs,” Fowler said. “But Jim Harbaugh could be the guy to unlock Herbert. Talking with some scouts around the league, they believe that a more supportive running game and improved offensive line will help Herbert take that next step to become a top three to five passer in the league.”
Last year for the 5-12 Chargers, Herbert passed for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns (against seven interceptions) across his 13 healthy contests. The 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck notched a 64.1 quarterback rating.
More Chargers: New Projection Has Surprising Receiver Emerge as Favorite Justin Herbert Weapon