Chargers News: Justin Herbert Shows Off Awkward Personality While Working Out
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a crucial 2024 season. The team made a significant move this offseason, bringing in star head coach Jim Harbaugh to work alongside their exceptional quarterback, Justin Herbert. Herbert's talent is truly outstanding, and his personality is equally intriguing.
The Chargers' social media team is renowned for their creativity and ability to involve players. However, they've always faced a unique challenge with Herbert. Despite their best efforts, they often catch him off guard with their gimmicks. This time was no different, as they managed to capture Herbert in his element, although it was clear he's not one to seek the spotlight.
Here's Herbert giving the people what they want.
The caption comes from the popular TV show The Office, in which one of the characters, Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski, stares into the camera whenever something odd, awkward, or funny happens in the show.
Herbert is never one to put himself in the spotlight, so his social media team does it for him. It's a good thing they do because someone has to show off the specimen that is No. 10.
The 26-year-old has polished out one heck of a career thus far; however, it is far from over. Herbert will enter his fifth year in the league, and finally, with a competent head coach, he should be able to take this Bolts team to the next level. As long as Herbert continues to throw touchdown passes and lead the Bolts to victory, he can avoid the social media team and be goofy in front of them all he wants.
