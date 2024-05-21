Keenan Allen Finally Addresses Chargers Fans After Offseason Trade to Bears
After failing to reconfigure his contract, the Los Angeles Chargers opted to move on from Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen this summer, flipping him to the Chicago Bears in a deal for a fourth round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Allen penned a lengthy missive to Bolts supporters, the only fanbase he had ever known prior to his Chicago move. He praised the original home of the Chargers, San Diego, as being "the best city I've ever been in!"
He still managed to give Los Angeles plenty of love, too, however, making sure to note that "California will always be my home and always be my favorite place in the world."
The message is well worth reading in its entirety:
Allen, 32, was drafted by Los Angeles out of Cal in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, as the No. 76 overall selection following an All-Pac-12 First Team stint with the Golden Bears.
In just 13 contests (he was injured for four bouts), the 6-foot-2, 211-pound pro notched 108 receptions (sixth-most in the NFL) for 1,243 total yards (11th-most) and seven touchdowns (tied for 18th).
