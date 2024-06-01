Chargers Already Building Chemistry Along Defensive Front
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu was able to quickly adjust to the NFL following a decorated season with the USC Trojans. The 6-foot-3, 266-pound tackler was a two-time All-Pac-12 First-Team honoree, a unanimous All-American, and the winner of the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award and the Morris Trophy during his run with the Cardinal and Gold from 2020-23. The Bolts selected him with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team as one of the lone bright spots on a generally miserable Chargers defense.
Now, with Jim Harbaugh taking over the reigns as the club's new head coach, Tuipulotu has a new perspective on how the Chargers' revamped defense is developing during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this offseason. Harbaugh's former Michigan Wolverines cohort Jesse Minter has assumed defensive coordinator duties for L.A., while NaVarro Bowman is the club's new linebackers coach.
Tuipulotu has raved about the fit of newly-signed veteran back Bud Dupree (who spent 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons), writes Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"I think Bud brings a lot of energy to the room," Tuipulotu said. "That's what I've been noticing in OTAs. He's always trying to — I wouldn't say hype somebody up, but say, 'Good [stuff]. Good rep.' Stuff like that."
"Obviously, we have to put the work in from Day 1, which we started and continues through camp," Dupree said. "When the season starts, we have to make sure that we're ready."
