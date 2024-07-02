Chargers News: LA Ensuring Justin Herbert is Clear Top Asset in Practices
Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's place in the team's hierarchy under new head coach Jim Harbaugh is quite clear. But just in case there was any confusion, writes Kris Rhim of ESPN, the team has laid out a pretty obvious visual identifier to really hammer home the point: he wears a gold jersey in practices. None of his backups at the position, however, don a gold jersey.
"Quarterback, we try to have a two yard halo around him," Harbaugh explained. "The gold jersey is just a reminder: Two yards for all the quarterbacks, but the guy wearing the gold jersey, let's make that two and a half or three."
Herbert claims he requested that the other quarterbacks also wear gold jerseys, but Harbaugh rejected the ask out-of-hand.
"He said it was his rule and so if it's his rule, I'm following it," Herbert noted. "It doesn't matter what color it is, I'll wear it."
Herbert hasn't actually made a Pro Bowl team since 2021, when he completed 443 of 672 pass attempts for a career-most 5,014 yards (averaging a career-best 7.5 yards per pass) and a career-most 38 touchdowns (against 15 interceptions), notching a 97.7 passer rating and a 70.9 quarterback rating, both also still career bests.
In 2023, Herbert missed four contests with a finger injury. The 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck completed 297 of his 456 pass attempts for 3,134 total yards and 20 touchdowns, while logging a 93.2 passer rating and 64.1 quarterback rating.
More Chargers: Los Angeles All-Pro Explains That 2024 Team 'Feels Just Right'