Chargers News: LA Hoping Rookie Can Become Top Defensive Play-Caller
Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson was selected with the No. 69 pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan, fresh off winning the CFP national championship under now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
His familiarity with Michigan-turned-Bolts defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's system defense might make him an early leader on the gridiron even in his first pro season, writes Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire.
But is it too soon to put that burden on his shoulders?
"The Chargers drafted Colson to be their man in the middle of the defense," Borquez writes. "His skill set and familiarity with Minter’s defense should make the acclimation to this level easier. I will look to see how Colson handles the duties as the Mike linebacker and if he is given the green dot as the primary play-caller."
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker enjoyed a decorated Wolverines run. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Second-Teamer and claimed the Lott IMPACT Trophy during his final collegiate season last year, gifted to high-character defenders.
Last year, the now-21-year-old notched 95 total tackles (44 solo, 51 assisted) for the undefeated Wolverines, along with a pair of pass deflections.
