Chargers News: LA Reacts to Justin Herbert's 2024 Top 100 Ranking
The annual NFL Top 100 list started unfurling on Monday, and even though the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the top quarterbacks in the league heading into the season, Justin Herbert's spot on the list is a little low compared to other years.
Players ranked Herbert at No. 75, and many, including the Chargers' social media team, aren't too happy about the ranking. The Chargers' social media team reacted the only way they know how.
Herbert is ranked No. 75, the lowest he has been since his rookie season when he was not ranked. However, this is the fourth season in which players have ranked Herbert in the top 100. Herbert's highest ranking on the list came last season when he was ranked No. 32.
The superstar quarterback is one of the more talented quarterbacks in the league, and he is expected to lead his team to new heights this season alongside his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. With training camp underway, Herbert will be responsible for rallying the troops and eventually showing the league that the Chargers will be among the top teams in their conference.
The 26-year-old is a one-time Pro Bowler who has completed 66.6 percent of his passes, accumulated 17,223 yards, and scored 114 touchdowns in 62 games.
