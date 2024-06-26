Chargers News: Los Angeles Reserve Reflects on Jim Harbaugh Hire
The Jim Harbaugh effect has already begun to show its impact on the Los Angeles Chargers, who hired him in January. While the Chargers won't know if Harbaugh will immediately make the team into a winner once the regular season begins, the team has seen players buy into his program right away. Whether it has been stars like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa restructuring deals to stay with the team, or players practicing harder than usual, there are multiple signs that Harbaugh's plans are taking place.
Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick talked about the effect Harbaugh has had on the Bolts, noting that the team hiring Harbaugh made him want to stay with the team
"I knew I was gonna be a free agent, but once he got the job, I told my agent 'I wanna be there. He's someone I wanna play for," Stick told Dom Izzo on Hot Mic with Dom Izzo. "I think a lot of guys feel that way and you can tell. Khalil Mack's out there in OTAs every single day, rushing the passer hard, taking every rep. Guys are bought into him. He just walks into the room with so much credibility ... He's won everywhere at every level and obviously coming off an undefeated national championship season. Yeah, he's got street cred."
The Chargers certainly already have a much more optimistic aura surrounding them since Harbaugh took over. This is especially after there were two seasons where previous head coach Brandon Staley was on the hot seat, and there was a lot of criticism around him. If Harbaugh can turn around this team from their 5-12 record a season ago, his aura will only continue to grow.
