Chargers News: LA Rookie Numbered Among Best Fits in League
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the team's second round draft pick out of Georgia, is considered among the best rookie fits in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season, opines Matt Bowen of ESPN.
"I fully expect McConkey to emerge as a volume target for quarterback Justin Herbert this season, thanks in part to his ability to make plays on third down," Bowen writes. "Los Angeles will lean on McConkey's ability to separate in critical situations. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch... over the past two seasons."
Ultimately, Los Angeles opted not to select either Malik Nabers (who went sixth to the New York Giants) nor Rome Odunze, the two best-regarded pass catchers left on the board when the Chargers had the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bolts opted to give Justin Herbert some extra protection, and selected ex-Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
But the Chargers, having just offloaded top wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams ahead of the draft, knew they needed to shore up their receiving room, and thus actually traded up for the right to draft McConkey with the No. 34 pick.
