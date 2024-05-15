Chargers News: Los Angeles Signs Big 10 Defender After Solid Minicamp Audition
The Los Angeles Chargers, in the midst of their new era of smashmouth Jim Harbaugh football, are trying to look for defensive talent wherever they can find it.
To wit, the Bolts apparently were impressed by the play of undrafted rookie defensive lineman Chris Collins (no relation to the Northwestern University basketball head coach of the same name), formerly of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, during the club's rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team has inked him to a longer-term deal, reports Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
Seven undrafted Gophers players partook in rookie minicamps this past weekend. Only one Minnesota player, defensive back Tyler Nubin, was actually selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He went to the New York Giants with the No. 47 pick in the second round.
A 6-foot-5, 255-pound force, Collins logged 18 total tackles (nine solo, nine assisted), one fumble recovery, and one intersection while playing for the Golden Gophers in 2023.
Collins played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels from 2018-22, before ultimately transferring to Minnesota. He enjoyed his most productive season in 2021, when he logged 29 total tackles (including 14 solo tackles), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
