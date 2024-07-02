Chargers News: LA All-Pro Explains That 2024 Team 'Feels Just Right'
Remaining Los Angeles Chargers players from the 2023 team are aware that their most recent NFL season didn't quite go to plan.
After an extreme 63-21 shellacking at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders late into the year, team owner Dean Spanos canned former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Brandon Staley, replacing them with interim substitutes. During the offseason, however, Spanos made a surprisingly robust bid for quality superstars in those roles, bringing on one of the best coaches in the NCAA, Jim Harbaugh, and former Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.
According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, veteran Bolts safety Derwin James Jr. — while acknowledging that teams are always optimistic about their outlook during the offseason — noted that the vibe is, well, quite good in Charger land these days.
"Every year you feel like you're going to attack it, you feel like you're the team to beat, you feel like you're going to win the Super Bowl," safety Derwin James said, "but this year it just feels right."
Last year, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound vet out of Florida State, a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, notched 125 total tackles (86 solo, 39 assisted), two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, seven pass deflections, and four stuffs.
