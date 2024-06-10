Chargers WR Listed As Potential Breakout Fantasy Performer
Former two-time Georgia Bulldogs CFP national champion wide receiver Ladd McConkey slid to the second round of April's 2024 NFL Draft amid questions about his size and speed, where he was snatched up by a Los Angeles Chargers team suddenly looking to fill a massive, self-imposed hole at the wideout position with the No. 34 pick.
L.A. general manager Joe Hortiz had flipped six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a future fourth round draft pick, and cut his second-most targeted receiver, Mike Williams, now with the Washington Commanders.
The 6-foot pass catcher is poised to slot in immediately as a starter in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's smashmouth offense, but it's unclear exactly how frequent of a target he'll be for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, with a new emphasis on the run game.
Pro Football Network lists McConkey among several up-and-coming pass catchers capable of an upstart fantasy football season in 2024:
McConkey is listed alongside Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, Cincinatti Bengals running back Zack Moss, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Philadelphia Eagles pass catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers, as being one sneaky sleeper fantasy draftee this coming fall.
So is McConkey worth a flyer for fantasy owners in a later round? Perhaps, but as an unproven commodity, the 22-year-old Wuerffel Trophy winner and All-SEC Second Teamer is invariably going to be a risky acquisition.
More Chargers: Multiple Los Angeles Free Agent Signings Seen As 'Botched' Moves This Offseason