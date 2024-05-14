Chargers News: Los Angeles' Defensive Backs Room Building Early Bond
New Los Angeles Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who like many other defensive staffers followed former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to L.A. this offseason (he was once the club's defensive coordinator), is making sure to build a culture of togetherness with his charges this offseason, writes Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
"We're all together in the room and just bringing those guys together and getting them on one page, one accord. It's special because I believe the mentality has got to be right," Clinkscale said. "Working with Kristian [Fulton] and anybody there, it's just been special for those guys to come in and know we're going to work."
"We're going to hold them accountable, we're going to get on them if they're not doing things right, but they're going to go out there and they have the ability to execute and for our defense to be special," Clinkscale said.
Clinkscale seems to be encouraged by his early work with his defensive backs room, and is relishing the chance he has to build up the team's secondary, which is curently comprised of a wide array of ages and experience levels.
"When I got here you think, 'Oh, college is different'," Clinkscale said. "The pros want to learn just like Derwin James, just like all these guys. They want to learn, they all want to get better and look at things a little different way to they can be successful."
"The excitement to be around [Derwin], to be around Alohi [Gilman], to be around all the DBs — and to know we're going to get where we want to go because they have that same hunger and desire and mindset the coaches have — the sky is the limit," observed Chargers safeties coach Chris O'Leary.
More Chargers: Fresh CB Already Earning Rave Reviews from LA Coaches